ECCO Women's Yucatan 2.0 Slide Sport Sandal, Limestone, 4-4.5

Crafted from ECCO yak nubuck leather made using ECCO DriTan Technology, which reduces the amount of water and chemicals used in the tanning process Two adjustable quick-fastening straps, that can be fully opened, for a customizable fit Midsole provides cushioning and flexibility, using innovative ECCO FLUIDFORM Direct Comfort Technology Lightweight moulded EVA footbed covered in microfibre provides added cushioning and stability Rugged rubber outsole for durability and grip on all types of terrain