Womens Zebra Print Midi Cami Dress - Black - 4 - The perfect all-season wardrobe item, this slip dress will be your go-to all year round. A style revived from the '90s, this classic silhouette looks great worn on its own or layered over a plain tee or mock neck top, whatever the weather. Closely resembling an under slip worn to prevent showing the silhouette of your legs through clothing, the iconic spaghetti straps of this slip dress drape delicately over your shoulders, as the straight dress style creates a casual look that you can dress up or down. Style: Slip DressDesign: ZebraFabric: JerseyLength: MidiSleeve Length: Strappy