Womens Zebra Print Strappy Maxi Dress - Black - 4 - Prepare to turn heads in this animal print dress. One of the biggest trends that has never gone away, an animal print dress is a perfect solution to any 'what to wear' dilemmas for casual and even semi-formal events. A print that you should wear with solid colors, you can create a contrasting look with bold shoes and accessories, or opt for a fail-safe pairing with white, black, or neutral shoes. Keep it simple and choose dainty jewelry for a well-put-together look when styling this sexy animal print dress.