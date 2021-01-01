Mammut Women's Zinal Pant - 4 - Boa

Features of the Mammut Women's Zinal Pant Very robust polyamide material offering maximum freedom of movement and comfort thanks to a High spandex content Water-repellent thanks to DWR treatment on outer material With PFC-free DWR treatment Georganic pattern for an optimized Fit and for greater freedom of movement High-quality workmanship Modern and functional tailoring with narrow tapered leg hems 2 slit pockets with concealed zippers 2-Technically designed cargo pockets with zippers and snap buttons Concealed seat pocket with zipper Mesh-lined side ventilation with zipper Pre-shaped knee section Adjustable cuffs with zipper Fabric Details 95% Polyamide / 5% Spandex Lining material: 94% Polyester / 6% Spandex Weight: 440 g