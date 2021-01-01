Women's Zip-Front Jacket - All in Motion Charcoal Heather XL, Grey Grey

Why we’re ALL IN: This jacket features soft curves that contour to the shape of your body to move with you as you stretch and flow. A full-length zipper offers as much coverage as you like and is concealed by a zipper garage for comfortable wear. Thumbholes keep the sleeves in place and make for a refined look with a diagonal cut, also offering a bit of extra coverage over the hand. A knit fabric lends a soft, smooth feel for year-round wear. Subtle zipper side pockets provide safe storage and maintain a sleek shape when closed. When families come together to discover the joy of staying active, All In Motion is there to make it easy and comfortable to embrace a bustling lifestyle. From running errands to running intervals, the collection AIMs to propel you forward with thoughtfully designed pieces that fit and feel great — movement is the core of this performance line, with a 100percent satisfaction guarantee. Size: XL. Color: Charcoal Heather. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Herringbone. Material: Polyester.