Capricorn art coin necklace - one of 12 zodiac art coins on a short gold chain. Part of our Zodiac Art collection celebrating both our individual uniqueness, and our connectivity to each other and the universe. Our zodiacs are hand-drawn and inspired by tattoo art, making them a contemporary twist on a timeless classic. This 22 carat gold-plated sterling silver coin is intricately detailed with each zodiac symbol and sits on a short fine box chain, adjustable in length. Capricorn (22nd December - 19th Jan) - Honour, Ambition, Spirit All Rachel Jackson London jewellery is sterling silver or 22 carat gold plate on sterling silver. When not being worn, we recommend that you store your jewellery in the box that it came in. This will minimise the effects of sunlight and the environment, and prevent chains from getting tangled. Avoid all contact with water, body lotions, perfumes, sun creams, cleaning products and make-up as these will affect the plating. To keep your jewellery sparkling, you can polish it gently with a soft jewellery cloth. Women's Gold Zodiac Art Coin Capricorn Necklace Rachel Jackson