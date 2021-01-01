The natural beauty of white mother of pearl makes the perfect back drop to the sparkling star constellation in this zodiac pendant necklace. The reverse of this pendant is equally as beautiful, featuring cut-out stars with the soothing properties of mother of pearl gently peeping through and the engraved name of your star sign. This elegant Aries birth sign pendant necklace is perfect for those who covet delicate jewellery with added sparkle. Rose gold dipped sterling silver encases a disc of white mother of pearl, handset with white cubic zirconia Aries celebrate birthdays March 21 - April 19, making this an ideal personalised birthday gift. 925 sterling silver, dipped in 22ct rose gold. Mother of pearl. Handset white cubic zirconia. Finished with a lobster clasp, and size adjuster. Packaging: This item is presented in a Latelita London black and gold printed jewellery box. Care Instructions: To maintain your jewellery, wipe gently with a damp cloth that is soft and clean. Do not soak in water. Avoid contact with soaps, detergents, perfume or hair spray. Women's White Zodiac Mother Of Pearl Gemstone Star Constellation Pendant Necklace - Aries LATELITA