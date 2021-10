With its A-line silhouette, angelic flutter sleeves and wrinkle-free stretch fabric, this midi dress is sure to flatter every curve. The wide waistband accentuates the figure and releases into soft gathers through the bodice and skirt. 45 1/2" length Slips on over head V-neck Elbow-length sleeves Unlined 90% polyester, 10% spandex Machine wash, tumble dry Imported Women's Clothing