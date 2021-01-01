SwingDish Women's Zoey Striped 17.5'' Golf Skort, XL, Multi

Kick off your round in trendy style with the SwingDish Women’s Zoey Striped Golf Skort. Its pull-on design and built-in undershorts will ensure you stay covered and comfortable. The lace up detail on the side seam and gold grommets add a touch of feminine flair for everlasting confidence on the course. Technology: Moisture-wicking fabric evaporates sweat to keep you dry and cool Design Details: Pull-on design enhances mobility Inner shorts allow for added coverage Gold grommets offer stylish look Lace up detail on side seam provides bold finish 17.5'' length (size medium)