Wonderstretch Pocket Pants, Black Onyx, 16 by NIC+ZOE

Your favorite Wonderstretch pant with all the details you love (like the stretchy, soft fabric designed to make you look good ) and a few clever updates that give your work (or WFH) looks a little upgrade. Here's what's new: we added a faux fly-front for a little extra polish (without sacrificing the pull on comfort ), slash pockets, and an easy, ultra-convenient phone pocket at the hips - so you can keep the important stuff close by. As always, we designed these pants for your comfort - wear all-day for everything from virtual meetings to lounging in style.