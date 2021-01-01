Ciaté London Wonderwand Gel-kohl Eyeliner Pencil Black 0.04 oz

An eyeliner pencil that combines the creamy bendability of a kohl, with the intense, high coverage, long wearing pigment of a gel. Ciaté London's Wonderwand Gel-kohl Eyeliner Pencil is built to give you a number of liner options. Create a precise line for defined perfection, or smudge it out using the built-in blending brush for a more sultry, smoked-out eye look. Its unique, hybrid formula performs like a kohl because it's incredibly easy to apply and remains smudgeable long enough for you to blend it out as desired. Once it sets, it provides the longevity and staying power of a gel. It is formulated without:, Parabens- Sulfates- Phthalates