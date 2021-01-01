WonderWire Lace Front-Close Bra

What’s not to love about a bra as comfortable as your everyday bra, but as sexy as sexy gets? Designed with our exclusive underwire and a secure front clasp, the stretch lace makes everyday that much more beautiful., Style Number: 9245 Easy on and off with sliding bar front closure, Soft, stretch lace, Back adjustable, close-set, straps won't slip, Full coverage front-closure bra with a unique underwire, WonderWire is a padded wire that prevents wire poke, Darted, unlined double-layer stretch lace cups AllDD+Bras,AllFullBusted,AllFullBustedAndHasHigherThanDD,ALLPlusSize,AllSmallBusted,DDplus,Full Figure,Lace,Microfiber,Microfiber Nylon,NotMaternity,Wonderwire,Underwire,Front Closure,Unlinednotsportsbra,Seamed,Unlined,Fully Adjustable Straps,Bra