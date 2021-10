Our wood + resin collection is equal parts simple and bold. The combination is unique and inspired, and our signature key ring bangles are the perfect two-in-one accessory and statement piece. Attach it to your keys for easy-access in your tote or market bag or throw it on your wrist for an effortlessly cool textured bangle. DETAILS0.5"W 2.5" OpeningMade By Artisans In IndiaResinWood