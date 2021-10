Dress to impress and be pretty in pastels in the HAYLINN dress. Adorned in the Woodland print, this jersey-crafted skater dress is conveniently secured with a zip fastening, and can be worn with both trainers or heels for equally-as-stylish looks. - Ted Baker womenswear collection - Woodland print - Short sleeved - Skater skirt - Zip fastening - Ted Baker-branded - Our model is 5’9” / 1.75m and wears a Ted size 1