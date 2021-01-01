Chloe Woody Lace Slides in Ivory Lace and leather upper with rubber sole. Made in Italy. Layered lace straps with intarsia logo lettering. Cushioned heel pad with debossed logo detail. Square toe and heel. CLOE-WZ322. CHC21U188D2. About the designer: Chloé was founded in 1952 by Egyptian-born Parisian Gaby Aghion in a bid to provide an alternative to couture. Today, it is headed by French designer Natacha Ramsay-Levi. Beautifully executed pieces with a retro-tinged sensibility are the cornerstone of the house – think sharp tailoring, leather separates and relaxed dresses.