Woody Wagon,40s Station,Classic Hotrod,Vintage,distressed Tote Bag

CLICK "SHOW MORE HOT ROD RODS MUSCLE-CARS CUSTOM-CAR" TO SEE ALL OUR OTHER MODELS FROM HOOLA HOTROD like 4WD, Muscle-car, Street Racing, american custom muscle Car, Hot Rod, Muscle-Cars from Hoola Hotrod, distressed,Vintage, for kids, boys, boy Perfect for the mancave or garage deco / decoration 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.