'Woof Bark Wag Arf' Round Coaster Set. Bring cheerful spirit to your table with these coasters that help you celebrate your love for all things dog-related. Includes four coordinating magnetsFull graphic text (magnet 1): Woof.Full graphic text (magnet 2): Bark.Full graphic text (magnet 3): Wag.Full graphic text (magnet 4): Arf.0.13'' D x 4'' diameter eachMedium-density fiberboardImported