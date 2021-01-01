EILEEN FISHER Wool & Cashmere Coat, Size Medium in Charcoal/Moon at Nordstrom Rack

Hand-finished seams accentuate the sleek fit of a brushed, cashmere-kissed wool coat with a two-tone tie at the waist. Regular: Oversized by design; if ordering Eileen Fisher for the first time, order one size down. Petite: True to size. Regular, Petite (P): XXS=0, XS (PP)=2-4, S=6-8, M=10-12, L=14-16, XL=18 (14W-16W). . 41" length (size Medium P). Tie closure. Side-seam pockets. Unlined. 90% wool, 10% cashmere. Dry clean. Imported This item cannot be shipped to Canada. Dry Clean 90% Wool 10% Cashmere