Akris punto Wool & Cashmere Mockneck Sweater

Exuding minimalist flair, this cozy sweater takes on a mockneck design. Mockneck Long sleeves Pullover style Virgin wool/cashmere Dry clean Imported SIZE & FIT About 24" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size 4 ABOUT THE BRAND Founded in 1922 in St. Gallen, Switzerland, the name Akris was derived from founder Alice-Kriemler Schoch's initials. Akris punto was later launched in 1995 with a relaxed, understated mindset. With a range of contemporary looks including architectural silhouettes, graphic prints and colorblocking, each piece is finished with an athletic edge. Designer Lifestyle - Akris Punto > Akris Punto > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Akris punto. Color: Black. Size: 12.