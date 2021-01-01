Brunello Cucinelli Wool & Leather Bucket Bag

This roomy bucket bag is crafted of ribbed wool trimmed with leather. Detachable shoulder strap Inside zip pocket Drawstring closure Wool/leather Made in Italy SIZE 11"W x 13"H ABOUT THE BRAND Beginning with a focus in masterfully constructed cashmere pieces, Brunello Cucinelli's namesake heritage label quickly grew to be synonymous with fine Italian craftsmanship and casual luxury. Every sumptuous piece of knitwear or impeccably tailored separate is made in his studio in Solomeo, a 14th-century Italian village he worked to restore and rebuild. Handbags - Italian Designers > Brunello Cucinelli > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Brunello Cucinelli. Color: Charcoal.