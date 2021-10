Cozy and versatile, this cardigan is knit from soft virgin wool and features a diamond-quilted lacquered-nylon front with high-loft down fill for warmth. A grosgrain zipper pull and felt logo patch are signature touches. 25" front length; 29 1/2" back length (size Medium) Two-way front-zip closure Spread collar Long sleeves Front zip pockets Ribbed cuffs and hem Lined front, with 750-fill-power down 100% virgin wool with 100% nylon contrast Dry