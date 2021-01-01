Wool Blend Handwoven Crossbody Bag from Peru

The Maldonado Family draws inspiration from traditional Peruvian weaving techniques to create this colorful messenger bag. They hand-weave stripe and geometric designs using a wool blend. The crossbody purse features a lined interior with a zippered pocket a zippered exterior closure and an adjustable strap. The Maldonado Family works to continue with the weaving traditions that were passed down to them by previous generations. Their family motto is What I have learned from my elders I will teach to the young.