Valentino Wool-Blend Sleeveless Sheath Dress

Cut to flatter the female form, this sleeveless sheath is darted at the waist before falling to a gently structured pleated skirt. A contemporary houndstooth motif and metal V detail at the chest finish for signature sophistication. Roundneck Sleeveless Seamed waist Pleated skirt Fringe trim Houndstooth finish Stretch silk lining Virgin wool/acrylic/polyester/polyamide Dry clean Made in Italy SIZE & FIT Sheath silhouette About 35" from shoulder to hem Model shown is 5'10" (177cm) wearing a US size 2 ABOUT THE BRAND As a child, designer Valentino Garavani loved both fashion and art. He went on to study at the esteemed cole des Beaux-Arts school in France, later making his official debut at Florence's Pitti Palace in 1959. Today, Creative Director Pierpaolo Piccioli infuses the Italian house's storied tradition with glamorous, innovative silhouettes. The brand's accessories line, Valentino Garavani, is known for its bold shoes and handbags. Designer Rtw - Valentino > Valentino > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Valentino. Color: Black Ivory. Size: 8.