Composed of wool, this corset top features a V-shaped front, boning at the interior and an exposed back zipper. Square neck Spaghetti straps Exposed back zip V-shaped front Boning at interior Wool Dry clean Made in USA SIZE About 22" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size Small. Advanced Designer - Designer Collections > Laquan Smith > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. LaQuan Smith. Color: Heather Grey. Size: XS.