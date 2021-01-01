Polo Ralph Lauren Wool Jersey Fit-&-Flare Dress

This turtleneck dress is crafted from a soft wool blend and features side panels at the skirt to enhance its flared silhouette. Turtleneck Short sleeves Pullover style Flared skirt Wool/viscose Dry clean Imported SIZE & FIT Fit-&-flare silhouette About 49.5 from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size Small ABOUT THE BRAND Synonymous with classic Americana style, Ralph Lauren started his collection of brands in 1967 with one itemthe necktieunder the name Polo. The house remains the epitome of effortless, yet refined dressing. The line's sweaters, trousers, dresses and more are both versatile and timeless. Modern Collections - Polo Ralph Lauren > Polo Ralph Lauren > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Polo Ralph Lauren. Color: Boulder Grey Heather. Size: Small.