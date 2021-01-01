BOTTEGA VENETA - Wool Wide-leg Pants - Brown

Bottega Veneta's Resort '20 presentation was a masterclass in relaxed tailoring and neutral hues - two trends Daniel Lee has championed since taking the creative helm. Made in Italy from brown wool, these pants are cut with wide legs and have pressed creases through the front. Take your cue from the designer and fasten the label's [sandals id1206691] over the cuffs. Shown here with: [Bottega Veneta Scarf id1206612], [Bottega Veneta Blazer id1206467], [Bottega Veneta Tote id1206737], [SAINT LAURENT Sandals id1210458], [Balenciaga Earrings id1199549].