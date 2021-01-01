Max Mara Wool Wide-Leg Pants

Minimalist take on the 40s-inspired look, showcasing a crisp pressed front and tailored side-seam pockets. Zip closure Waist slip pockets Wool Dry clean Made in Italy SIZE & FIT Rise, about 11" Inseam, about 28" Model shown is 5'10" (177cm) wearing US size 4 ABOUT THE BRAND Max Maras history of impeccable tailoring dates back to 1850, when founder Achille Maramotti's great grandmother owned a fashion atelier in Italy. Since its official launch in 1951, incredible craftsmanship has remained an integral part of the labels heritagefrom its timeless silhouettes in luxe fabrics to sharp suiting, lush wrap coats and sleek accessories. Designer Lifestyle - Max Mara > Max Mara > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Max Mara. Color: Light Grey. Size: 0.