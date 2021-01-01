Pinch Provisions Work From Home Self Care Kit in Beauty: NA. Pinch Provisions Work From Home Self Care Kit in Beauty: NA. If virtual work has you stressed out in IRL, then the Work From Home Self-Care Kit by Pinch Provisions will help you stay on task with a smile. This 12-piece set has everything you need to be productive, calm, and collected.. Includes: facial roller, facial roller how-to guide, scrunchie, acupressure ring, lip balm, emery board. Do not disturb sign, ear plugs, conference call bingo, webcam cover, 'pants versus pajamas' decision coin. Set of 12. Measures approx 4 W x 5 H x 1.75 D. PPRO-WU47. WFH 1 SELF CARE. At Pinch Provisions, they believe that a woman's purse is sacred - anything she stows in her bag should be pretty and practical. For over fourteen years, they've been pushing the boundaries of personal care, crafting innovative emergency kits that redefine what it means to be prepared. Filled to the brim with premium essentials, they don't skimp on what goes inside. And they dedicate the same attention to detail when it comes to designing the outside, combining the sensibility of a fashion label with the function of a modern general store. In turn, over three million women have made a place for Pinch Provisions in their purse, and it has been their honor and privilege to be there for them in a Pinch.