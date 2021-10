Stand. Work. Walk. The leather and synthetic build and air-cushioned feel of these men's shoes support long days on your feet. A mesh lining lets feet breathe, and a slip-resistant outsole offers confident grip on wet workshop floors or slippery hallways. Sizing: True to size. Leather and synthetic upper, rubber sole Adjustable hook-and-loop closure Cushioned insole Round toe with bumper Coated leather upper/textile lining/rubber sole Imported