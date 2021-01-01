Russell Work Wear Heavy Duty Trousers / Pants(Regular) (Convoy Grey) - 48 - Also in: 40, 34, 28, 36, 42, 44, 30, 32, 46

Suitable for 60°C wash and specially designed to last in physically demanding work environments. - Hardwearing trousers combine contemporary cut with excellent fit and versatile pockets. - DuPont Teflon® fabric protector. - Triple stitched inner leg seams and pocket openings. - Reinforced seat area. - 2 back pockets, one open, one with flap. - Cargo pockets on both legs, with practical compartments on right leg. - Mobile phone pouch below waistband. - YKK zip. - Internal pockets for knee pads. - Trousers provide ample room for decoration. - Weight: 260g/m². - Fabric: 65% Polyester, 35% Cotton. - RUSSELL WORKWEAR - complete choice when creating your company identity. - Combining garments to create a workwear solution that covers your specific demands. - Gender: Men