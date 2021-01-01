Tingley Overshoes Workbrutes(r) 14 PVC Knee Boot

The Tingley Overshoes Workbrutes 14 PVC Knee Boot features a waterproof design with a heavy duty heel kick off and button closure for a better fit that is ready for any condition. Pull on style with button-closure. Round toe. Thicker tread has deeper cleats with sharper edges for more traction. Injection molded, seamless construction for 100% waterproof protection. Heavy duty heel kick off for easy off. Injection molding puts less material in the upper eliminating unnecessary weight for reduced leg fatigue. Synthetic upper. Synthetic lining and insole. Synthetic outsole. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 1 lb 13 oz Circumference: 17 in Shaft: 10 1 2 in Product measurements were taken using size LG (US Men's 9.5-11), width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size.