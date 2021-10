Rivet Utility Worker Jumpsuit in Green, Large: Tailored to flatter, this foolproof one-and-done is the kind of piece you can slip into on the go (just add flats and a catchall tote and you’re out the door).And with a chic, relaxed fit that complements any figure, an easy zip-up closure, and pockets-a-plenty, it’s one you’ll be reaching for on the regular. Plus, that cotton blend means it’s as easy to care for as it is to wear.97% cotton, 3% polyester Made in USA.