*Add some stability to your busy day with this stylish and reliable work boot *Waterproof full-grain leather upper with wide-square toe *Waterproof PRO™ construction *11" shaft height *Pull-on style with patented U-Turn® entry system *Mesh lining *Rebound foam footbed *Goodyear welt *Shock-absorbing EVA midsole with ESS protection and support *Oil- and slip-resistant Duratread™ outsole *Carbon toe is ASTM F2413-11 M I/75 C/75 EH rated