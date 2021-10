Create your whole #fotd and get out the door with this all-in-one palette. Features customizable, high pigment shades designed to pop on any skin tone. The breathable, performance formulas are sweat resistant, won't clog pores, and will keep up with you! e.l.f. Cosmetics Workout Ready Lip & Cheek Palette. e.l.f. Cosmetics Workout Ready Lip & Cheek Palette. All e.l.f. products are Vegan and Cruelty Free