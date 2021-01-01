Russell Workwear Mens Polycotton Twill Trouser / Pants (Long) (Convoy Grey) - 46L - Also in: 44L, 48L, 40L, 42L

Contemporary designed trousers. - Expandable waistband for comfortable fit. - The soft poly/cotton twill fabric is comfortable yet durable at the same time. - 2 back pockets with flaps. - Cargo pocket on right leg. - Mobile phone pocket. - Suitable for 40ºC wash and tumble dry. - Trousers provide great opportunities for decoration that shouldnt be wasted. - Weight: 245g/m². - Fabric: 65% Polyester 35% Cotton. - RUSSELL WORKWEAR - complete choice when creating your company identity. - Combining garments to create a workwear solution that covers your specific demands. - Gender: Men