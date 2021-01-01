Russell Workwear Mens Softshell Breathable Waterproof Membrane Jacket (Convoy Grey) - 3XL - Also in: XXL, XS, 4XL, S, XL

94% Nylon/6% Elastane Durable outer fabric with abrasion resistant textured finish; breathable, waterproof membrane; bonded microfleece lining (100% Polyester with grid texture). - 3 layer softshell fabric with 4 way stretch, waterproof (to 5000mm), breathable (5000g/m² per 24 hours) and with durable water resistant Du Pont Teflon® coating). - Ergonomic fit with articulated elbows. - One piece shoulder panel, no shoulder seam. - Black contrast panels on shoulders, elbows and back of hem. - Sturdy YKK vislon front zip with pull cord. - 2 deep, zipped front pockets. - 1 multi compartment pocket. - Cuffs with internal stretch insert for weather protection and comfortable fit. - Adjustable bungee cord in hem. - Decoration access at inner left chest. - Weight: 400g/m². - Fabric: see bullets. - XS (34-36: To Fit (ins)). - S (36-38: To Fit (ins)). - M (38-40: To Fit (ins)). - L (40-42: To Fit (ins)). - XL (42-44: To Fit (ins)). - 2XL (44-46: To Fit (ins)). - 3XL (46-48: To Fit (ins)). - 4XL (48-50: To Fit (ins)). - RUSSELL WORKWEAR - complete choice when creating your company identity. - Combining garments to create a workwear solution that covers your specific demands. - Gender: Men