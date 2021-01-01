Russell Workwear V-Neck Sweatshirt Top (Light Oxford) - M - Also in: S, XL

Sister to the iconic 762, this v-neck sweat combines the smartness of a pullover with the style and comfort of a sweat. - Ideal to wear with a polo shirt, open neck shirt or shirt & tie. - Ring spun cotton for softer hand feel and superior decoration. - Color and quality consistency. - Set-in sleeves and side seams. - Part of the Russell sweatshirt family that continues to perform wash after wash. - Also available in childrens sizes, code 272B. - *2XL available in Black, Bottle Green, Bright Royal, French Navy only. - Weight: 295g/m². - Fabric: 50% combed ringspun Cotton, 50% Polyester. - XS (34-36: To Fit (ins)). - S (36-38: To Fit (ins)). - M (38-40: To Fit (ins)). - L (40-42: To Fit (ins)). - XL (42-44: To Fit (ins)). - 2XL (44-46: To Fit (ins)). - RUSSELL WORKWEAR - complete choice when creating your company identity. - Combining garments to create a workwear solution that covers your specific demands. - Gender: Unisex Adult