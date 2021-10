Cool Retro 80s Worm on a String Memes for Social media loving types to show their allegiance to the Pink Fluffy Magical Wormzilla as it rampages the New York Skyline. Great for Worm Farmers and gardening enthusiasts too. Wormzilla, the Retro Worm on a String rampages with a distressed vintage design. Fuzzy Worm toys make a comeback in the Death is Inevitable, Consciousness is an Illusion, it's Worm Time Babey Meme. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem