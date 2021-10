Would You Take 500k or have a Dinner With a Rich Person?, Blueprints , funny meme, If you're looking for a fun and funny t-shir, then you'll love this hilarious rap meme design! Find out how it's the perfect Present give to your friends who love Dinner With a Successful person, or 500k Deposited To Your Account , What would you choose? Do you love hip-hop? Let people know with this awesome Hip-Hop meme t-shir Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem