Our WOVA HIGH-TOP SNEAKER is set to make waves. Part of our Rapt Collection this high-fashion high-top is a testament to the expert craftsmanship of our artisans as each pair is woven by hand taking more than 7 hours to complete. Due to the nature of its craftsmanship each shoe is unique and no two pairs are the same. Paired with an exceedingly sleek silhouette this luxe lace-up provides an effortlessly polished take on the classic sneaker silhouette without sacrificing comfort. It is available exclusively on stuartweitzman.com and in SW boutiques. Stuart Weitzman Wova High-Top Sneakers, Cream Woven Leather, Size: 4 Medium