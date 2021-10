Our mid-height Woven Mules are designed with a flattering hand-woven leather toe strap and a statement curved wooden heel. Crafted by hand in Italy, they are the epitome of easy elegance and will instantly elevate any look. Unique and flattering, we love the woven detail and texture of these mules. An easy elevation for any outfit, we\'ve been pairing our Woven Mules with cropped denims and midline skirts for a chic and elegant finish.