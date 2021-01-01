Lee Woven Shirt

100% Cotton 63% Cotton, 35% Tencel Lyocell, 2% Elastane Bangladesh Machine Wash REGULAR FIT. Designed with a straight fit through the torso and arms, this regular fit button down is a closet staple. Buttoned cuffs allow you to roll up your sleeves for a casual look. SOFT FABRIC. Woven with a soft blend of fabric, this shirt offers lasting comfort at the office or out to dinner on the weekends. THE LEE LEGEND. The history of denim is woven into Lee's DNA. Since 1889, we have been purposefully crafting quality pieces that combine great fit, legendary details and innovative designs. This curated capsule updates some of Lee's key heritage styles - the ones we invented- and pairs them with tees, top and jackets for a premium lifestyle collection. SPECIFICATIONS. Button-down design with button cuffs, pocket at the chest with Lee logo.