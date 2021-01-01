WOW Body Butter Raw Argan - Ultimate Skin Hydration, Nourish and Protect Dry Skin - No Parabens & Sulfates - For All Skin Types - (200ml)

Youthful Glow - Repair dehydrated, irritated skin with the magic of liquid gold, aka Moroccan Argan Oil, to restore skin health. Smooth Skin - A nourishing blend of Shea Butter, and Sweet Almond Oil is rich in vitamins A, B, & E to give you complete hydration for a touchably soft and smooth skin barrier. Smooth Skin - A nourishing blend of Shea Butter, and Sweet Almond Oil is rich in vitamins A, B, & E to give you complete hydration for a touchably soft and smooth skin barrier. Repair Damage - Packed with Vitamin E from Moroccan Argan Oil to repair skin damage, and restore your natural radiance for a gorgeous glow, all year round! Anti-Aging Protection - This antioxidant-rich formula fights signs of aging caused by free radical damage for resilient, and plump skin! Vegan Formula - What you put on your skin matters! Our 100% vegan formulas are carefully crafted in India with the best ingredients, ethically sourced from all over the world. We pride ourselves on our commitment to delivering vegan products to your doorstep.