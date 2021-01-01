WOW Giant Bubba 4 Person Towable Tube, lake

Whether you live for a fast ride behind the boat or love lounging in the afternoon sun, the Giant Bubba by WOW is an awesome tube! With the back tow point, this tube allows you to ride chariot style with one or four people. A back rest and side walls help you stay comfortable no matter what the day brings. Web handles keep you safe and a heavy-duty construction is sure to last for the many tubing seasons ahead! FEATURES: Best use: lounging and riding Built for use in the lake, river or ocean Designed for one to four riders Rides chariot style with back tow point High back rest riser and side walls adds additional comfort EVA foam seat and knee pads Tuff Shell construction with full nylon for durability Heavy-gauge PVC bladder Speed valve for quick and easy inflation and deflation Double-webbing foam handles with knuckle guards for a safe, secure grip Inflated dimensions: 87” x 80” Manufacturer’s one-year warranty Model # 13-1100 WOW