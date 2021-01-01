With the WOW® UTO Apollo 2-Person Towable Tube, riders can sit, kneel or even stand while riding! An EZ Slot System makes entering or exiting the cockpit simpler than ever before, while a hover bottom design allows for it to easily float, glide and jump over the water for ultimate fun in the sun. Hold on tight to the double webbing foam handles with knuckle guards for the ride of a lifetime on the UTO Apollo! FEATURES: Cockpit style towable tube Perfect for up to two riders Riders can sit, kneel, or stand in the secure slotted cockpit EZ Slot System for quick and easy entry/exit into the cockpit Hover bottom design for optimal float, glide and jump Hover bottom also allows EZ Fuel Efficient Towing with less drag Full nylon cover with heavy-duty zippers for durability Heavy-duty PVC bladder for excellent inflation and durability Double webbing foam handles with knuckle guards provide a comfortable and secure grip Heavy-duty molded EZ Tow Connector for quick tow rope connection Zippered, padded valve covers for leak prevention and protection Speed valves for quick and easy inflation and deflation Manufacturer’s One Year Warranty SPECIFICATIONS: Dimensions (Inflated): 72” diameter (183 cm diameter) Dimensions (Deflated): 76” diameter (193 cm diameter) Maximum Capacity: 340 lbs (154 kg)