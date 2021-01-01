Wrangler 73MW Denim Tote Bag

Part of our exclusive Billabong x Wrangler Collection, the 73MW Denim Tote Bag has all the function of an all-purpose tote with the bold, unique style and comfort of premium Wrangler denim. Made with an organic cotton/hemp blend, this men's tote bag is designed with a snap closure, internal pocket and a jean pocket on the front with its own flap and snap closure for all your needs on the go. The Billabong x Wrangler collection Driven by the same obsession: making pieces you'll want to live in forever. Combining the best in denim with the best in boardshorts and swim, this collection draws from the soul of the '70s with a Western spin on vintage surf.