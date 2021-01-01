Billabong Wrangler Eclipse Short Sleeve T-Shirt for Men Beige

Infused with surf heritage and modern design, the Billabong Eclipse Short Sleeve T-Shirt hits all the marks. Made from premium organic cotton overdyed in a heavy enzyme wash for a super soft feel, this men's short sleeve t-shirt features custom prints at the chest and back for a bold look. Part of our exclusive Billabong x Wrangler Collection, this easy-to-wear tee is finished off with a heat seal neck label and side seam flag label for an always comfortable fit. The Billabong x Wrangler collection Driven by the same obsession: making pieces you'll want to live in forever. Combining the best in denim with the best in boardshorts and swim, this collection draws from the soul of the '70s with a Western spin on vintage surf.