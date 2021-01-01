Wrangler Range Denim Sherpa Jacket

The Billabong Ranger Denim Sherpa Jacket offers timeless design and super warm fabrics for the ultimate cold weather essential. Made from sherpa-lined organic cotton blended fabric with quilted taffeta lining at the sleeves, this men's jacket features western styling with button front closure and dual hand pockets for all your needs. Finished off with a woven label on chest, this closet staple is part of our exclusive Billabong x Wrangler Collection. The Billabong x Wrangler collection Driven by the same obsession: making pieces you'll want to live in forever. Combining the best in denim with the best in boardshorts and swim, this collection draws from the soul of the '70s with a Western spin on vintage surf.