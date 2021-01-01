Billabong Wrangler Sandwave Short Sleeve T-Shirt for Men White

Infused with surf heritage and modern design, the Billabong Sandwave Short Sleeve T-Shirt is made from premium combed organic cotton washed in a heavy enzyme overdye for a super soft, vintage lightweight feel. Featuring custom modern prints at the chest and back, this men's organic short sleeve is finished off with a heat seal neck label, and side seam flag label for an easy fit throughout. The Billabong x Wrangler collection Driven by the same obsession: making pieces you'll want to live in forever. Combining the best in denim with the best in boardshorts and swim, this collection draws from the soul of the '70s with a Western spin on vintage surf.