Wrangler Westward Long Sleeve T-Shirt

Infused with surf heritage and modern design, the Billabong Westward Long Sleeve T-Shirt features custom artwork prints at the chest, sleeves and back for a bold, timeless look. Part of our exclusive Billabong x Wrangler Collection, this men's long sleeve t-shirt is made from premium organic cotton overdyed in a heavy enzyme wash for a vintage, wave-tossed feel. Built with a crew neck and long sleeves, this closet staple is finished off with a heat seal neck label and side seam flag label for an effortless fit throughout. The Billabong x Wrangler collection Driven by the same obsession: making pieces you'll want to live in forever. Combining the best in denim with the best in boardshorts and swim, this collection draws from the soul of the '70s with a Western spin on vintage surf.